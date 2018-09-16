4-peat win for CDN in Mr. Press Freedom tilt CDN’s bet for Ms. Press Freedom crowned 1st runner-up

Objectivity to the truth and religious adherence to the ethical standards of journalism are the keys to bringing the essential and truthful information to the public.

So was the answer that has brought Cebu Daily News its fourth straight crown in the Mr. and Miss Cebu Press Freedom competition.

Raul Constantine Tabanao, a multimedia assistant of CDN, was crowned as Mr. Press Freedom 2018 during the competition night held at the packed and raucous Balamban Ballroom of the Bayfront Hotel on Saturday, September 15.

Tabanao was asked if he was in favor of punishing media outlets that published wrong information in their platforms.

Tabanao said that if only media practitioners would continue to live by the essence of journalism, misinformation would be deterred and there would be no need to face sanctions at all.

The 23-year-old Communication graduate explained in an interview that unintended publication of erroneous accounts can be corrected but not necessarily punished, however, intentional proliferation of malicious information is what should be sanctioned.

This is CDN’s fourth straight victory for Mr. Press Freedom after Christian Orellano, Rabboni Borbon and Victor Anthony Silva won in 2017, 2016 and 2015, respectively.

Julius Oliver Lape of The Freeman won first runner-up, followed by Joshua Solano of Sun.Star Cebu and John Vincent Suyat of the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP) as second and third runners-up, respectively.

CDN’s bet for Miss Press Freedom Immae Lachica finished as first runner-up to Lorraine Mitzi Ambrad of The Freeman who brought home the crown.

Joyce Villaflor of Sun.Star Cebu was hailed second runner-up followed by Michelle Dialogo of the KBP.

Binibining Cebu 2017 Apriel Smith was one of the judges in the competition.

The Mr. and Miss Press Freedom competition is one of the kickoff events of the Cebu Press Freedom Week which is celebrated every third week of September.