7 injured in General Santos City explosion

KORONADAL CITY— An improvised explosive devise exploded in front of a drug store in General Santos City on Sunday, injuring seven people.

The incident was the third explosion in Region 12 or Soccsksargen region in less than a month, authorities said.

Supt. Aldrin Gonzales, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office-12, said the explosion occurred around 11:40 a.m. outside the TGP Generic Pharmacy at Crossing Makar in Barangay Labangal in the city.

Gonzalez said the still unknown suspect placed the improvised explosive device beside the pharmacy.

He said investigations were underway to establish the motive and identify the suspects of the attack.

South Cotabato First District Rep. Pedro Acharon Jr. urged the public to be vigilant in the wake of the explosion.

Acharon said the bombing appeared to “scare than to hurt people.”

The wounded were brought to the Saint Elizabeth Hospital.

Lawyer Arnel Zapatos, city administrator, said the victims were being treated at a local hospital for injuries.

Sunday’s bombing here is the third in Region 12 in barely 20 days.

Powerful explosions rocked Isulan town in Sultan Kudarat on September 2 and August 28, killing five persons and wounding nearly 50 others.

The police and the military blamed the lethal twin Isulan explosions to the Islamic State-inspired Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters.

The region was placed on full red alert following the deadly Isulan blasts.

Region 12 straddles the provinces of South Cotabato, North Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and Sarangani, and the cities of General Santos, Koronadal, Tacurong, Kidapawan and Cotabato.

An improvised explosive devise exploded in front of a drug store in General Santos City on Sunday, injuring seven people.

Police said the explosion ocurred around 12 noon on Sunday at the Makar Road junction in Barangay Apopong, General Santos City.

The wounded people were brought to Saint Elizabeth Hospital.

The police said they were verifying reports that two individuals, riding a motorcycle dropped a bag near the area where the explosion happened.