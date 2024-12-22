TD Romina gets named though still outside PAR – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The tropical depression outside the Philippine area of Responsibility (PAR) will unlikely enter the country’s boundary despite being given the local name Romina, the state weather bureau said on Sunday.

The tropical depression was given a name since it had started affecting areas within PAR, according to the Marine Meteorology Services Section (MMSS) of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

It added that this is the first time it named a weather disturbance outside the country’s boundary since Typhoon Yolanda in 2013.

“It was given a local name because we had a signal in the Kalayaan Islands. It’s not the first time though because during the time of Typhoon Yolanda, we already gave it a local name even though it was still outside the PAR because the lead time was lacking due to the extreme strength and extent of Yolanda,” the MMSS said in Filipino.

“Although in the case of Romina, it seems that it is the first time that we have given a local name, but it’s not likely to enter the PAR. The only reason here is to put a signal on the Kalayaan Islands,” it added.

Earlier, Pagasa said that Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 was raised over Kalayaan Islands in Palawan as Romina advanced toward the southern part of the region.

Areas under Signal No. 1 will have intermittent rains and winds of 39 to 61 kph within 36 hours, Pagasa added.

Romina was last spotted some 365 km south of Pag-asa Island, Kalayaan, Palawan outside the PAR. It was packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near its center, with gusts of up to 70 kph.

