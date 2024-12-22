Bacolod City awards first 4PH building under Marcos admin

BACOLOD City — Bacolod City made history as the first local government unit (LGU) in the Philippines to hand over a completed 4PH housing building.

Led by Bacolod Mayor Alfredo Abelardo “Albee” Benitez, the event marked the turnover of Building 1 of the Asenso Yuhum Residences in Arao to Bacolodnon families.

The 4PH Program, launched under President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr.’s “Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino” initiative, aims to address the nation’s housing backlog. Bacolod’s milestone demonstrates its commitment to provide affordable and sustainable housing for its people.

Buyer-beneficiaries of Building 1 are the first to occupy units under the 4PH Program. Documentation is underway for additional beneficiaries slated to receive units in Buildings 2, 3, and 4.

Urban housing

The success stems from the collaboration of the Bacolod Housing Authority (BHA), led by Ma. Victoria Parrenas, and private sector partner WRS Holdings Consortium. The consortium includes Scheirman Construction Consolidated Inc. and RS Realty Developers Inc., setting a high standard for public-private partnerships in housing.

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), under Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar, played a vital role by providing subsidies to reduce housing costs for beneficiaries. This financial support reflects DHSUD’s commitment to equitable access to quality housing.

The Home Development Mutual Fund (HDMF), led by President Marilene Acosta, also contributed by extending development loans and fast-tracking documentation. HDMF’s dedication to the 4PH Program ensures seamless transitions for beneficiaries into their new homes.

Mayor Benitez said this achievement represents Bacolod’s drive to become a “Super City.” “By combining innovation, collaboration, and a focus on uplifting lives, Bacolod is setting the standard for urban housing development in the Philippines,” he said.

The Asenso Yuhum Residences symbolize hope and progress for Bacolodnon families. Through Mayor Benitez’s leadership and President Marcos’ vision, Bacolod remains a trailblazer in delivering dignified housing and sustainable communities.

