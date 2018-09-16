Sharks takes lead

THE ACCENTURE Sharks grabbed the lead in the standings in the Elite Classic division with a dominant 90-63 win over the ePerformax Reds in the 2018 Tanduay Athletics E-Leagues for Basketball on Saturday at the City Sports Club-Cebu.

The win was Accenture’s eighth in nine games, putting it in front of the Teleperformance Vipers for the best record in the league.

The Sharks led from the opening tip and erected a 70-49 lead at the end of the third to cruise to the win and send the Reds to their sixth loss against just two wins.

Clarence Torre led Accenture with 23 points while Marc Cabague added 14.

In the other Elite Classic game, the Vipers beat the Fusion BPO Dragons, 78-69, to bump their record to 7-1 (win-loss).

Marcos Jungoy III led the team in scoring with 17 points while Gamaliel Bas posted a double-double of 16 points and 15 rebounds.

The Dragons dropped to 2-5 for the season.

In the Evo League, the Tech Mahindra Mighties went up to 5-1 after demolishing the Shearwater Health Crusaders, 86-49. Shearwater dropped to 1-5.

In the other Evo game, the Optum Knights dropped the Bombardier Grey Wolves, 74-50, to even up their record at 3-3. Bombardier fell to 1-6.