26TH PRESS FREEDOM WEEK OPENS KBP bags P20K prize for dance contest win

The Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP) won two major competitions in the Press Freedom Week opening on Sunday.

KBP bagged the P20,000 cash prize for winning the first place for the dance contest with their Bruno Mars concert concept.

The KBP performed to the tune of Bruno Mars greatest hit songs like “Versace on the Floor” and “Uptown Funk.”

Their fast-paced dance performance was packed with humor and energy and ended with party poppers filling the stage with confetti eliciting a cheer of approval from the crowd.

Aida Tampus, DYHP program director, said that the concept was created to hit the criteria of giving tribute to the award-winning, of-Filipino-descent, international performer.

Tampus said that the wins of KBP only showed the unity of KBP despite its many members competing on air.

“Madaog, mapildi, gipakita namo nga ang KBP is united gihapon (Whether we win or we lose, we showed everyone that KBP is united),” said Tampus.

Aside from being dance competition winners, the KBP also hold this year’s volleyball championship trophy, after winning the tournament which was held in a series of games prior to the official opening of the Press Freedom Week.

Following KBP for the volleyball tournament is The Freeman, then Cebu Daily News (CDN), merged group of CCTN and Bombo Radyo, and finally SunStar Cebu.

In the dance contest, The Freeman also bagged the second place followed closely by CDN and SunStar Cebu.

Close to 400 media practitioners from the major media outfits joined the opening of the 26th Press Freedom Week at the Social Hall of the Cebu Provincial Capitol.

This uniquely Cebuano celebration gathers the media men for a week in a series of activities including fora, parties, and sports challenges.

Among the media outfits that joined the celebration were Sunstar Cebu, The Freeman, KBP radio stations, television station GMA, and CDN.

Challenge

Cebu Auxiliary Bishop Dennis Villarojo challenged the Cebu media during his homily at the opening mass of the Press Freedom Week to use the power of truth to help people see beyond the lies of those in authority.

Villarojo reminded the media practitioners of the responsibility to bear witness of the truth.