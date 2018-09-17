Cabinet spouses to provide educational assistance

Four education students of the Cebu Normal University (CNU) will receive P50,000 worth of educational assistance per semester for two years from the Duterte Cabinet Spouses Association.

Mrs. Elena Pernia, the wife of National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Director General Ernesto Pernia, said that the Cabinet spouses received a donation from Metrobank.

The donation will be used to provide assistance to four scholars in each of the three state universities in the country, which include CNU, Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology and Cagayan State University.

The beneficiaries were chosen based on their grades.