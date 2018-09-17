Sir Chief considers running for Congress

Actor Richard Yap said he is considering to run as a congressional candidate in Cebu City’s north district.

The actor expressed his interest in a press conference on Monday morning (September 17).

Yap is popularly known as Sir Chief in ABS-CBN’s noontime series Please Be Careful with My Heart.

Meanwhile, Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgar Labella said he is happy that Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera will run as the next south district representative of Cebu City.