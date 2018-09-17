Volkswagen PH anniversary : Special introductory prices for Santana AT, the Santana GTS and Lamando 

FOR VOLKSWAGEN Philippines, great things come in threes.

After making available its first three groundbreaking new models last May — the Santana Multi-Point Injection manual transmission Trendline, the Lavida 230 Turbo-charged Stratified Injection Direct Shift Gear Comfortline, and the Tiguan 280 TSI DSG Comfortline — Volkswagen Philippines has announced that three more will be available by November. These are the mid and high variants of the Santana model, 1.5 MPI automatic transmission Trendline and Comfortline; Santana GTS 1.5 MPI AT Comfortline; and, the Lamando 280 TSI DSG Comfortline and Highline.

The Santana 1.5 MPI AT Trendline and Comfortline and the Santana GTS 1.5 MPI AT Comfortline offer more power with its 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder, in-line MPI gasoline engine with BlueMotion Technology generating maximum power output of 110 Ps at 6,000rpm and maximum torque of 150 Nm at 4,000rpm.

The Santana 1.5 MPI AT mid-grade Trendline will be priced at P938,000 and Comfortline (with full specifications) at P1,002,000 while the Santana GTS 1.5 MPI AT Comfortline goes for P1,038,000.

The Lamando 280 TSI DSG Comfortline and Highline variants, on the other hand, are both powered by the 1.4-liter, 4-cylinder, in-line TSI gasoline engine with BlueMotion Technology that generates maximum power of 150 Ps at 5,000rpm and maximum torque of 250 Nm at 1,750 to 3,000rpm. The Comfortline’s SRP is P1.609 million, while the Highline variant goes for P1.743 million.

And just like the first three models launched in May, these three new ones will have comprehensive warranty coverages. Aside from the three years or 100,000-km general warranty, whichever comes first, Volkswagen Philippines also offers a 3-year warranty for paint and another 3-year warranty for through-corrosion of the main steel body structure.

The periodic maintenance service (PMS) interval schedule for these new models is also structured for its owners’ convenience. The PMS interval is once a year, or every 10,000 kms, whichever comes first. This is more convenient and more cost-efficient compared to the industry-standard 5,000-km PMS interval.

The special introductory prices of the Santana AT, the Santana GTS and the Lamando are all in line with the celebration of 5th anniversary of Volkswagen Philippines as a member of the Ayala Group of companies this September.

For more information on Volkswagen Philippines’ product lineup, log on to www.volkswagen.com.ph, or visit Volkswagen Cebu along A. Soriano Avenue at the North Reclamation Area.