Argao farmers’ daughter among 4 CNU students to get education aid from Cabinet spouses group

A DAUGHTER of farmers from Argao town in southern Cebu will have a better shot at continuing her studies in Education after she was recognized as one of the four students of Cebu Normal University (CNU) to receive the scholarship grant from the Duterte Cabinet Spouses Association.

Geralyn Gevana said the scholarship would help her sustain her education as she lived alone in the city.

Gervana, Rhona Villamejor, Ma. Catherine Gentapa and Sunshine Fat, whose ages range from 19 to 20, are scholarship beneficiaries of the association and they would receive P50,000 worth of educational assistance per semester for two years that would serve as an augmentation to the free tuition that state university students already enjoy.

“To repay for this scholarship, I will work hard to finish my studies and become a teacher who is very engaging with the community,” said Gevana.

Gevana said that she and the other scholars were surprised of receiving the scholarship since they earlier learned that only two scholars would be chosen among the four of them.

The educational assistance will cover the lodging, transportation, meals, and other educational needs of the scholars which is channeled through the school.

“When we started doing this scholarship program, we weren’t sure how much money we had. The money that we had were left over from our relief works, but, just last week, we became grantees of the Metrobank Foundation,” said Elena Pernia, wife of National Economic and Development Authority Director General Ernesto Pernia, and the vice president of the Education Committee of the Cabinet Spouses.

Originally the Cabinet Spouses intended for two scholars in the three beneficiary universities including Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology (MSU-IIT) and Cagayan State University.

However, with the additional grant from the Metrobank Foundation, they have decided to increase the number of scholars to four per university.