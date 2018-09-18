P1.3M shabu seized in Bohol

Authorities seized suspected shabu worth P1.3 million in an anti-drug operation on Monday (September 17) in Barangay Cogon, Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Police identified the suspect as Geoffrey Silao, 33.

He was caught in possession of shabu with an estimated weight of 117 grams.

The buy-bust operation was conducted by the operatives of the Regional Special Operations Group in Central Visayas (RSOG-7), Bohol Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU), Tagbilaran City Police, Philippine National Police (PNP) Drug Enforcement Group, and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Bohol.