LTO-7 summons drivers involved in Christmas road crashes in Cebu

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | December 29,2024 - 11:08 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The drivers involved in separate road crashes in Cebu during the Christmas season have been directed to appear at the Land Transportation Office Central Visayas (LTO-7).

This directive follows the issuance of show cause orders (SCOs) by LTO-7 Director Glen Galario on December 23 and 26, in line with instructions from LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor Mendoza II.

Among those issued SCOs was a 21-year-old SUV driver who allegedly fell asleep at the wheel, leading to a fatal Christmas Day crash in Barangay Langtad, Naga City.

The accident claimed the lives of a 6-year-old girl and her father, while the child’s mother sustained injuries.

Moreover, a 61-year-old taxi driver was issued an SCO for hitting an 87-year-old woman while reversing his vehicle on December 25. CCTV footage captured the driver fleeing the scene without providing assistance to the victim.

SCOs were also issued to multicab drivers involved in separate crashes in Carcar City and Consolacion town, resulting in multiple injuries and property damage, as well as to a minibus driver who crashed into a house in Minglanilla on December 23.

Several passengers, including a 5-year-old boy, sustained injuries in the Minglanilla incident. Fortunately, none of the injuries were serious.

The drivers have been instructed to appear personally and submit written explanations to the LTO-7 Operations Division regarding their failure to observe road safety protocols.

Galario urged motorists to practice responsible driving during the holiday season.

“Kung wala’y pahuway, ayaw og drive. Kung nakainom o gikan og party, ayaw og drive. Dili lamang ikaw ang risgo sa aksidente, apil nanang mga anaa sa dalan nga ga-drive og tinarong,” he said in a statement.

(Don’t drive when tired. Don’t drive after drinking or attending parties. You’re not only risking your own safety but also the safety of other responsible drivers on the road).”

All five drivers face administrative fines and accessory penalties. Their licenses have also been placed under alarm, preventing any transactions with the LTO while their cases remain under investigation. — with a report from Paul Lauro

