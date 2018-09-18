NBI-7 starts Blanco’s slay investigation
The National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) has already started its probe on the death of Ronda Mayor Mariano Blanco III.
Acting Director Dominador Cimafranca said they have already gathered statements from the witness, including the watchmen who were earlier reported to be in hiding due to fear for their lives.
Cimafranca added that they will coordinate with police authorities in their investigation.
