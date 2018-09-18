PRO-7: Fr. Picardal is safe

Fr. Amado Picardal, a Redemptorist priest and a critic of President Rodrigo Duterte’s deadly war on drugs who has gone into hiding, is in a safe place.

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said they already talked to Picardal who earlier claimed to have been a target of motorcycle-riding men.

Sinas said they promised to provide him with security if he requests so.

Fr. Reynaldo Piañar, the chaplain of PRO-7, has also communicated with Picardal.