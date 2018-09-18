Two Cebu City south district congressional aspirants vow to solve traffic

Both aspirants for a congressional seat in Cebu City’s south district promised to address the traffic congestion in the area.

Incumbent Cebu City South District Representative Rodrigo Abellanosa, who is the proponent of the multi-million Mambaling underpass, said the project is near completion.

Abellanosa is eyeing to construct an expressway from Barangay Sawang Calero to Barangay Inayawan.

Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera, who is set to challenge Abellanosa in the congressional race, said she will seek help from the national government to create more projects to solve the traffic problem in the south district.