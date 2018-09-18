Military prelate urges cops to continue fight against drugs
Bishop Oscar Jaime Florencio, the apostolic administrator of the Military Ordinariate of the Philippines, encouraged the police to continue their campaign against illegal drugs.
The bishop, however, reminded police to officers to act within the bounds of the law.
One of the two auxiliary bishops of Cebu, Florencio said illegal drugs have become a menace to society.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.