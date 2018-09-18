Davide creates Provincial Price Coordinating Council

Cebu Provincial Governor Hilario Davide III has issued an executive order creating a provincial price coordinating council.

Lawyer Orvi Ortega, provincial legal officer, said the move was intended to address the increasing prices of basic commodities and monitor possible artificial shortage of food products supply in the market that may result to further price hikes.

Meanwhile, Asteria Caberte, regional director of the Department of Trade and Industry in Central Visayas (DTI-7), observed a minimal increase of basic commodities in Cebu province.

Cabarte said that only 7 out of 187 products have increased its prices.