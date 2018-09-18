I AM slowly mincing solid-rock logic into nine chambers of why I should fall in love again, my tiny brain infested with a favorite Sarah Geronimo last song syndrome—“Paano ba magmahal, palagi ba’ng nasasaktan?”

Endearment, to begin with.

Mel Maria is called the engineer of fashion, chosen frequently by Middle Eastern monarchs to wear his designs at soirees. But in this particular argument, how far can the Mel Maria force sustain if love is ever supreme over all things?

Second, homecoming—from Dubai, Harvey Cenit returns to Cebu wrapping us something big. In the intricacy he is now a master of linger the stories of his voyage overseas.

Third, let’s welcome Humberto Villegas with a round of applause after a long runway hiatus. In between our text messages last week—fresh floral appliques, soft and creamy draping on bridal frocks—we must confess we are masters of our private romances, heartbreaks, and show business.

Lord Maturan’s business got the men covered in his tailoring glory, the totem of his incredible sales shoot-up rare in his league. Rei Escario, on the other hand, is lord of all fine craftsmanship of silhouettes.

And this, too: clean-swept lines brought by the rise of Mike Yapching.

The last three reasons stand on the merits of their own names: Bree Esplanada, Hanz Coquilla, and Edwin Alba.

All nine fashion designers will send down their latest wedding collection at the “Intemporal” bridal fair at the Atlantic Hall of the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino on Oct. 5, Friday, at 6 p.m.

Edwin Alba

Edwin’s personal style is always feminine, sleek and sophisticated.

Edwin has graced the runways of Philippine Fashion Week many seasons and have particularly earned him a following among the most discerning in town. Edwin’s work has been featured in numerous national glossies and has been worn by celebrities—one of his favorites is Sarah Meier.

Humberto Villegas

Clean and über feminine lines are always Rey Humberto Villegas’ perpetual signature.

Growing up in classic ilustrado household, Humberto always knows a thing or two about showing up elegant and classy. Fresh off college, Humberto started his journey going under the wing of the late Salvador Malto, slowly harnessing his strength both in business and aesthetics.

Hanz Coquilla

A fashion designer, master cutter, creative director and mentor, Hanz Coquilla is above all a storyteller, narrating his tales through fashion on and off the runway.

He began pursuing fashion at the age of 18. Along the journey, he has participated in various fashion shows, his designs have graced the pages of notable publications and he had joined in numerous competitions including “Project Runway Philippines” Season 2.

Mike Yapching

A solid minimalist and modernist, Mike Yapching is a purveyor of clean and architectural lines. His sensibilities are deeply rooted in the works of radical and influential designers like Nicholas Ghesquiere, Raf Simons and Cristobal Balenciaga.

Mega Young Designers Competition kicked off his career followed by Cebu Young Designers Competition and The Look of Style Awards. He represented the Philippines in Audi Star Creation Competition in Singapore.

Lord Maturan

With the influx of reality tv in 2008, Lord also competed in “Project Runway Philippines.” Though sadly booted early, Lord in 2009 was tapped and taken under the wing of the international brand GUESS? USA. He is an alumnus of the University of Arts London: Central Saint Martins, London, UK specializing in Vintage Bridal Design and also an elective at the Essai Couture School in New York.

Rei Escario

Coming from a lineage of style makers, fashion design is second nature to Rei Esacrio. With his clean and classic sensibilities, Rei is a master of the female form. With nine years and counting under his name, Rei started out as an aprentice to the industry giant and brother Jun Escario before venturing to building his own empire. In 2014 Rei, won the Look of Style Awards, a competition by the Philippine Daily Inquirer and the British Council. He also finished a course at the University of Arts London: Central Saint Martins.

Mel Maria

With 20 years of international exposure under his belt, Mel Maria is a savant for new age opulence. Homecoming moves, Mel Maria pushes his brand to the surface for a comeback by being cast in the hit reality TV show “Project Runway Philippines” finishing at Top 5 of his season respectively. He constantly raises the bar of decadence and grandeur pushing material manipulation with unconventional merged with traditional techniques to the limits.

Harvey Cenit

One that has transcended from visual art to haute couture and from local to global is Harvey Cenit. Dubbed by the Filipino Times UAE as Most Promising Fashion Designer and by Illustrado as Most Influential Filipino in the Gulf, Harvey is a force to be reckoned with. Started out in Cebu City, Harvey competed in the Cebu Young Designers Competition and earned him the spot at the Metrowear’s top 100 designers of the Philippines ball.

Bree Esplanada

A renegade of convention but also an allegiant of tradition, Bree Esplanda draws inspiration from the romanticism of the Victorian era marrying it to his dark and goth sensibilities with cutwork pattern precision. Six years in the business and no stranger to competition, Bree has participated in various national competitions: the Cebu Young Designers Competition, the Look of Style Awards and the Air Asia Runway Designer Search.

(Note: Designer dossiers provided by the Marketing Communications Department of the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.)