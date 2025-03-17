Celebrating three years of great food and memorable moments: Caja Kitchen Cebu marks its 3rd Anniversay with a special 1-Peso buffet promo

Three years ago, Caja Kitchen Cebu started as a simple idea—a place where good food and great company come together. What began as a dream has now become a home for food lovers, families, and friends looking for a place to share meals, laughter, and unforgettable moments.

From day one, our goal has been to serve not just delicious dishes but also warm and welcoming experiences that make every visit feel special.

Now, as we turn three on March 22, 2025, we look back with gratitude and forward with excitement. This milestone wouldn’t have been possible without the love and support of our amazing guests. And what better way to celebrate than with an exclusive anniversary treat—the 1-Peso Buffet Promo!

1-PESO BUFFET: A THANK YOU FROM OUR HEARTS TO YOUR PLATES!

For three days only, from March 21 to March 23, you can enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet for just 1 PESO when you bring one full-paying guest at Php 649.00. Yes, you read that right—unlimited dining for just 1 PESO!

This special promo is our way of giving back to the wonderful community that has embraced Caja Kitchen Cebu since day one. Whether you’re a longtime regular or someone who’s yet to try our dishes, we’d love to welcome you to this celebration. Expect the same hearty flavors, the same warm service, and the same lively atmosphere that makes Caja Kitchen feel like home.

THREE YEARS DOWN, MANY MORE TO GO!

Over the years, Caja Kitchen Cebu has grown, not just in size but in heart. We’ve expanded our menu, refined our flavors, and created a space where everyone—families, friends, coworkers, and even solo diners—can come together to enjoy good food and good company. It’s been an incredible journey, and we’re just getting started!

This anniversary is a celebration of everything we’ve built together, and we can’t wait to make more memories with you. Thank you for being part of our story. Here’s to more years of flavorful meals, shared laughter, and moments worth remembering.

So, mark your calendars and head over to Caja Kitchen Cebu from March 21 to 23—because this is a celebration you won’t want to miss!

For reservations and inquiries, contact us at +632 32 505 3333 or +63 917 624 1455 for Caja Kitchen Cebu – Capitol Site, and +632 32 230 6777 or +63 917 624 1840 for Caja Kitchen Cebu – North Reclamation. Follow us on our social media pages for more updates and surprises.

See you at Caja Kitchen Cebu—where every meal feels like a feast for all generations!