Rama plans to talk to Duterte
Former Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama is hoping to talk to President Rodrigo Duterte when the latter visits Cebu for the seventh time on Friday (September 19).
Rama, who was earlier identified by the President as among the country’s drug protectors, said he never stopped hoping that he will be cleared by the president.
The former mayor believed the truth will come out in due time.
