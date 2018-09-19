Five arrested for drug possession in Negros Oriental

Five persons were arrested in Negros Oriental during the simultaneous implementation of search warrants in the towns of Vallehermoso, Amlan and Sta.Catalina, and the cities of Guihulngan and Dumaguete on Tuesday (Sept 18).

Among the arrested were Vevilyn Roma,

53; Ronelo Obidas, 41; Elnie Ferrolino, 24; Eddie Amper, 47; and Erickson Portugaleza, 25.

Police also seized suspected shabu with an estimated worth of P708,000

at the residence of Joel Flores, 50, and a resident of Purok Hayahay, Barangay Calindangan, Dumaguete City.

The simultaneous implementation of warrants yielded one large, four medium-sized and small sachets of suspected shabu.

The arrested suspects are now under the custody of police authorities pending the filing of charges against them.