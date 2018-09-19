ITCZ to bring rains to Cebu

Cebu will continue to experience light to moderate rains due to the prevailing Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting the whole Visayas.

Weather specialist Romeo Aguirre of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) Mactan said they have spotted a low pressure area (LPA) looming outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

The LPA, Aguirre said, could develop into a storm in the coming days.