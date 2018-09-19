Magpale seeks reelection
Cebu Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale has changed her mind.
The province’s second top official said she will seek reelection in next year’s polls.
She cited “loyalty to the party and the Cebuanos” as reasons behind her decision to run as vice governor.
Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III has repeatedly urged Magpale to be his running mate once again in the polls. (Rosalie)
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.