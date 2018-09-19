Davide, officials discuss ways to stop overpricing
Officials of the Cebu Provincial Government led by Governor Hilario Davide III converged on Wednesday (September 19) to discuss how to monitor prices in different establishments.
Davide said they want to make sure there would be no overpricing of products.
During the meeting, the National Food Authority (NFA) also assured the people that there is a sufficient rice supply in the market.
