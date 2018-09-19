Teachers’ alliance calls for salary increase

As the Department of Education (DepEd) celebrates the International Teachers’ Month, the Alliance of Concerned Teachers in Central Visayas (ACT-7) reiterated their call for the implementation of a salary increase for teachers.

Antonia Lim, union president of ACT-7, said they will hold a rally and candlelighting ceremony on October 5 to echo their appeal.

Based on their observation, Lim said President Rodrigo Duterte does not prioritize the plight of teachers. (Futch)