Johndorf introduces new subdivision in Minglanilla

Progressive developer Johndorf Ventures Corp. (JVC) will open a special enclave of only 45 townhouses for middle-class families near the heart of Minglanilla down south.

Christened as Mimosa Minglanilla, it is located in a one-hectare land, less than a kilometer from the national highway and about two kilometers from the town center, roughly 30 kilometers south of Cebu City.

Part of the P500 million investment the company poured in Cebu this year, JVC offers each townhouse in at least 54-square meter lot that starts at P3.8 million, disclosed a company press release.

The homeowner may acquire one with an Asian theme and in two storeys through in-house financing or through any of the accredited banks, it said.

Mimosa Minglanilla is Johndorf’s second subdivision off Cebu City and Mactan after Tierra Nava, a community of 655 townhouses now almost sold out; and also the second to carry the same brand after Mimosa Labangon.

The subdivision is positioned for employees in various industrial companies along the corridor of Minglanilla with Naga City and San Fernando, as well as overseas Filipino workers coming from the first district of Cebu and nearby areas.

“Mimosa is a better option to live in an affordable home away from the hassles and bustles of city life but in the tranquility of countryside living,” noted the company statement.