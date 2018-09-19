UC Topnotchers gifted by President

The two topnotchers of the Mechanical Engineering Licensure Exam from the University of Cebu were gifted cash incentives from the school administrators.

Redendo Apa Jr. (Top 8) from Olango and Jack Paculanang from Negros Oriental (Top 10) received gift checks from Chancellor Candice Gotianhuy and University President Atty. Augusto Go, for their success in placing in the top 10 in the Philippines.

Apa finished the exam with a score of 91.25, while Paculanang finished with 91.15.

Apa and Paculanang took the exam on August 26, 2018, along with 87 other takers, while only 61 passed.

5,084 took the exam, while 3,092 passed, clocking in at around 60.82%.

The dean, Engr. Greg Belongilot, as well as the student’s professors, Engr. Rodel Naval and Engr. Ronnie Alcorcon, also received gift checks from the President because of their training to the students.

Apa and Paculanang are both working students that juggled work and studies before taking the Board Exam.

Paculanang was part of the Security Department of the Elizabeth Mall (Emall) in downtown Cebu, while Apa was both an academic scholar and a gasoline boy for a private gasoline station.

Atty. Go said that the giving of the gift certificates to the topnotchers has already been a habit for him, that he cannot even count how many he has given to them.

Atty. Go also said that he is thankful for the two passers for bringing the name of the university to a more popular stage.

“I should be thankful to them,” said Go.

Paculanang admits that he wants to become a worker in a powerplant, while Apa already earned a job as a design engineer in Flour Daniel Inc.