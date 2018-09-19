DJ Daiki Wakabayashi returns to Ibiza Cebu for Electro Beach Festival vol. 11 on Oct. 6

WHO is ready for another epic beach party?

International DJ Daiki Wakabayashi returns to Mövenpick Hotel Mactan

Island Cebu on Oct. 6, Saturday, for Ibiza Beach Club’s 11th instalment

of Electro Beach Festival—a dance music series that has captured a loyal and growing audience over the last five years.

DJ Daiki has been known to star in various music festivals across the region and in different capital cities around Asia. The popularity of Ibiza’s Electro Beach Festival established him as a favorite amongst international artists associated with dance music events in Cebu.

The party will be from 3 p.m. until

11 p.m., featuring music sets by other guest artists from Asia as well as performances by the Ibiza Show Team.

Tickets are now available at the advance purchase rate of P600 net per person. Regular price of P1,000 net applies to tickets bought on the event day.

For tickets and more information, email ibizabeachclub.cebu@movenpick.com or call +63 32 492 7777. For updates on special offers and upcoming events, follow @movenpickcebu and @ibizacebu on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. (PR)