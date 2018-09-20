USPF improves to 5-2 with victory over hapless CIT-U

The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers held on down the stretch to defeat the Cebu Institute of Technology-University Wildcats, 87-79, in the 2018 Cesafi men’s basketball tournament on Thursday night at the Cebu Coliseum.

The win improved USPF’s record to 5-2 (win-loss) while CIT-U remained winless in seven outings.

Up by seven points, 56-49, at the end of the third, the Panthers turned to Nigerian center Rich Managor, who finally asserted himself after sitting out due to foul trouble, to ignite an 11-1 run and raise their lead to 17, 67-50, with 7:34 remaining.

But the Wildcats rallied and brought the deficit down to four, 77-81, after a transition bucket by Kenny Rogers Rocacurva with 33 ticks remaining.

The Panthers kept their cool with point guard Graggy Sarahina completing an and-one and Lugie Cuyos sinking two free throws to ice the victory.

The Panthers were led by RR Cauba, who continued his breakout season, with 23 points, eight rebounds, four assists and a block. Alje Mendez collected a double-double with 10 points and 11 boards.

The Wildcats still lost despite having five different players finish in double figures. Rocacurva scored 20 points, grabbed seven rebounds and added four steals. Kevin Oleodo added 14, Clark Con-Ui and Jessie Aloro pitched in 11 each while Jemcerson Sable notched 10.