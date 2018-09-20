Simply Share Foundation Inc. brings another edition of SLAMP

Strategic Leadership and Management Program (SLAMP) 3, the third and last edition of Simply Share’s Behavioral Approach to Strategy Execution series is set to kick off on September 28, 2018 at 8:30 AM to 5 PM at Eugenia Room, Cebu Parklane International Hotel located at N. Escario St., Cebu City.

Headed by senior Wharton Fellow, Professor Dr. Brian To, OBE as the program master joined by program faculty Admiral Jose Renan Suarez, the event aims to gather entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and other business practitioners and provide them the avenue to expand their network and the opportunity to learn about business traffic and customer loyalty.

The program is focused on the principal components of the Strategy Execution Process and an examination of both successful and failed attempts to execute Strategy in the context of global hypercompetition.

The same program is taught in some of the world’s top business schools.

By attending to this event, you will not only learn but also contribute to charity. If you’re interested, you may contact Mark at +63 906 413 0095 / (032) 417 3322 or email them at simplysharefoundation@gmail.com to give your confirmation. A pre-registration form will be provided to you.