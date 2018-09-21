Survivor’s tale: A birthday gift of life

Lucia Rollon was supposed to have a simple birthday celebration with her family on Thursday. But things didn’t turn out well as expected.

“Mao na lang ang akong namat-an ang kasikas ug pagdinaganay sa mga tawo. (I was awakened by the noise and sounds of people running),” said Rollon, a survivor of the massive landslide in Sitio Sindulan, Barangay Tinaan, Naga City.

Instead of having dinner at home, Rollon, who turned 68 years old, spent her natal day at the Enan Chiong Activity Center, one of the three evacuation centers for families affected by the landslide.

“Dako ako pasalamat sa Ginoo nga nabuhi ko. (I’m very grateful to God that I’m alive),” she said.

But while Rollon was grateful that she was gifted with a new lease on life on her birthday, she was not completely happy.

“Nagsakit ang akong dughan sa nahitabo. Daghan ang missing sa akong mga kaliwat. (What happened pains me so much. Many of my relatives are missing),” she said.

As of 10 p.m. on Thursday, at least 20 dead persons were dug out from the landslide area, said Naga City Mayor Kristine Vanessa Chiong.

Search and retrieval operations led by the Bureau of Fire Protection continue.

“This is a tragic event but it is the best time to unite,” Chiong told Cebu Daily News.

Chiong visited the affected families at the evacuation centers on Thursday evening.

She said the city government will shoulder the funeral and burial expenses of the fatalities, among other financial assistance.

“We will apply the fullest and maximum resources we have to help the victims,” Chiong said. “Please include us in your prayers,” she added.

As of 10 p.m. on Thursday, at least 608 families or 1,873 individuals are being housed at the evacuation centers in Naga City.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) has distributed family food packs which contained six kilos of rice, six canned goods, and packs of coffee.

Kerwin Macopia, information officer of DSWD-7, said they also gave dining utensils as well as hygiene and sleeping kits to the affected families.

“To those who want to donate, they can bring it to the evacuation centers,” he said.