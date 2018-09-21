Maine Mendoza’s MAC lipstick sold out in 1 minute

MAINE Mendoza’s lipstick shade in collaboration with MAC Cosmetics was sold out just one minute after it was made available for purchase via online shopping site, Lazada.

This was confirmed by @maccosmeticsph in an Instagram post past midnight of September 21. “MaineforMAC GOT SOLD OUT ON LAZADA IN 1 MINUTE!!”

The special-edition lipstick–named @mainedcm–the actress-host’s Twitter handle and Instagram username–is a peachy beige shade in matte finish.

In an instagram post, Mendoza explained her selection of the shade.

“Opted for a nude shade with matte finish that would work well on a variety of skin tones. I want this to be the universal nude lipstick since you can wear it with anything–from casual to formal–at any time of the day regardless of the occasion! (You can also adjust the tone by wearing a lipliner underneath, if ever you find it too light or if you just want an extra pop!),” she said.

“Really excited for you guys to have it! Still feels surreal to actually have my very own lipstick with MAC. Thank you very much, @maccosmeticsph! (@gaylaochen!) I will be forever honoured and grateful for being a #MACMaker,” Mendoza added.

The lipstick shade was officially launched last September 19 at the Grand Hyatt in Bonifacio Global City with Mendoza’s closest friends, family members and colleagues.

Spotted during the event were Sheena Halili, Ruby Rodriguez, Pauleen Luna-Sotto, Patricia Tumulak, Ciara Sotto, Liz Uy, vlogger Raiza Contawi, and Christine Babao.

Mendoza’s lipstick will be available in all MAC stores nationwide starting on September 23.