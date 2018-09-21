NAGA LANDSLIDE: Death toll climbs to 21

NAGA CITY, Cebu–Three more bodies were dug out early Friday morning from the landslide-stricken community in Barangay Tinaan, Naga City, about 21.7 km south of Cebu City, bringing the death toll to 21.

Senior Supt. Samuel Tadeo, head of the Bureau of Fire Protection in Central Visayas ans ground commander of the ongoing search and rescue operations, said they continued to look for the bodies that were buried under the debris of rocks and soil following the massive landslide that hit the village on Thursday.

At least 10 of the fatalities lie in state at the Naga City badminton covered court.

Naga City Mayor Kristine Vanessa Chiong assured the affected families of the governments full support.

“This is a tragic event but it is the best time to unite,” Chiong told the Inquirer.

She said the city government will shoulder the funeral and burial expenses of the fatalities, among other financial assistance.

“We will apply the fullest and maximum resources we have to help the victims,” Chiong said. “Please include us in your prayers,” she added.