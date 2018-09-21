Cesafi football starts today

THE 2018 season of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) secondary football competition kicks off this morning at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Up first at 8 a.m. is the University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) vs. University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) game. Immediately to follow is the game between last season’s runner-up Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu and the University of San Carlos-Basic Education.

Ateneo lost the title last year to perennial champions, Don Bosco Technical College Greywolves, who begged off from playing their first game supposedly this afternoon against guest team, Sisters of Mary School Boystown Aloysians, since they will be coming from a grueling trip from Baguio wherein they competed in the Batang Pinoy National Championship.