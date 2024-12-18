Policeman from Lapu-Lapu City Police Office fails drug test

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—A police officer from the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) tested positive in a random drug test initiated on November 8, 2024.

This was revealed by Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson of LCPO.

He said that the police officer had a rank of a Police Staff Sergeant and was an operative of the Intelligence Unit.

However, Torres said that they were still waiting for the result of the confirmatory test.

During the drug test, 50 police personnel were subjected to the drug test.

“Ato nang himoan og investigation sir ug samot na kung naa nato iyang confirmatory test. Then ang iyaha sir pwede to niya i-challenge. And then kung mahuman nato nga procedure sa crime lab sir diin magpositibo siya sa tanan, i-undergo siya og summary dismissal proceeding sir since grave mana nga salaod sir,” Torres said.

(We will make an investigation and it would be worse if there are confirmatory test. Then for him he can challlenge it. And then if the procedure would be finished in the crime lab where all will be positive, he will undergo a summary dismissal proceedings since that is a grave crime.)

He said that he was also waiting for the decision of the unit head, whether the said police would remain in his post or he would be relieved and be placed at the holding unit.

However, if the confirmatory test remained positive, the said police would be relieved as an operative of the Intelligence Unit.

Torres said that annually, all of their 800 police personnel would undergo a drug test.

On Tuesday, December 17, another 50 police personnel of LCPO underwent the drug test.

He said that they would be the last batch of police to undergo random drug tests this year.

“Pwede sab natong usbon og drug test, kadtong gustong magpa-drug test og balik sir,” he added.

(We can still repeat the drug test, those who would do a repeat test.)

