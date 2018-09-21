Youth urged: Say never again to martial law

A youth leader is calling on the youth especially the millennials to not allow martial law to happen in the country again.

This was the call of Cristina Organiza, the 6th nominee of the Akbayan partylist, to the youth sector as the country remembered the declaration of Martial Law 46 years ago on Sept. 21, 1972.

Organiza told the youth to be critical in their decision during the culminating activity for Martial Law and Human Rights Exhibit at the Cebu Doctors’ University (CDU) in Mandaue City on Friday (Sept. 21).

“The challenge is yours. It is up to (you) whether you will allow martial law to threaten your lifetime. Say never again to martial law,” Organiza said in an interview.

Former President Ferdinand Marcos signed Proclamation No. 1081 on Sept. 21, 1072, which placed the entire country under martial law.

At that time, the Filipinos’ civil and political rights were abolished, and the country was put under military rule.

Under martial law, Marcos dissolved Congress, and all powers were transferred to him.

It was reported that many human rights were violated during that time, as the late president had allowed the military to arrest those who were allegedly conspiring to take over the government and enforced curfew among others.

“It was the worst and the darkest part of our republic,” said martial law activist and lawyer Ronald Baquiano, who recalled the martial law years during the Marcos regime.

The late president lifted martial law on January 17, 1981.

Although about 46 years have passed of what was considered as one of the darkest times in the history of the country, Baquiano said he believed that it would still be relevant to remember in the present that day and those times.

“When you say it is not relevant, no, are you sure? Are you not aware that freedom now has been attacked by an authoritarian government?” he asked.

He cited an example in social media, where discussions had become tainted with political colors especially on pressing issues.

Baquiano, thus, urged youth to confront only the truth.

“Be critical. You validate your source,” he added.