Help and love pour for victims

MORE help is pouring for the landslide victims of the City of Naga.

This after the Mandaue City government and the municipality of Bantayan in northern Cebu each pledged a financial assistance of P200,000 for the southern Cebu city that is still reeling from the horror of the massive landslide that struck early morning of Thursday.

As of 7 p.m. on Friday (September 21), the landslide which affected at least six barangays of the city has already claimed 29 lives.

Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing said he has requested Vice Mayor Carlo Pontico Fortuna to file a resolution in the city council for the release of the donation.

“We’re in this together and we commit we’ll stay with Naga until this whole ordeal is done,” he said in his Facebook post.

Meanwhile, Bantayan Mayor Christopher Escario said they decided to give financial aid to Naga because they can no longer deploy additional responders since they only have a few.

“Maghatag lang kog financial assistance sa city government ug sila nay bahala kon unsaon nila,” Escario told Cebu Daily News over the phone.

(We will just give financial assistance to the city government and it will be up to them on how they will make use of the aid)

Local chief executives from the towns of San Fernando, Compostela, Moalboal, Asturias and San Remigio are also planning to give but as to how much is yet to be decided.

“Wala pa namo ma-finalize but we will give ug naa man pud from private individuals na moapil,” said San Fernando Mayor Lakambini Reluya in a text message.

“Mohatag mi kay luoy baya. Ako sa i-refer sa budget officer pila amo kaya (We will give because of their sad situation. But I still have to refer it to our budget officer on how much we can give),” Mayor Inocentes Cabaron of Moalboal town said.

Apart from financial assistance, other local government units (LGUs) such as Argao, San Remigio, Dumanjug, Asturias, Cebu City and Mandaue City have also sent rescue teams since Thursday to help in the search and retrieval operations.

Mayor Stanley Caminero of Argao said they sent out at least eight emergency responders and an ambulance to Naga while Asturias Mayor Jose

Antonio Pintor said they deployed responders and delivered medicines to the City of Naga.