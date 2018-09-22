‘Miss Millennial Philippines’ introduces 2018 candidates

AFTER its successful first run, “Miss Millennial” returns to television with 40 young Filipinas who are set to showcase the beauty and charm of the Philippines.

Same as last year, “Eat Bulaga” tapped local beauty pageant titleholders and challenged them to represent their hometown in a competition that is first of its kind in local television.

Unlike the typical pageants, “Miss Millennial Philippines” official candidates need to forgo of their high heels, tiaras and fancy dresses and instead focus on promoting the tourism aspect of their province.

Jeny Ferre, Eat Bulaga’s SVP for Creatives and Operations, said that aside from representing their different provinces, the millennials will also create eye-catching television and online campaigns which will best promote their hometowns.

These materials will be featured daily on the longest-running noontime variety show and in different social media platforms.

“Essentially this is about tourism, but the heart of this pageant is the energy of the young people. We want to merge the traditional media and online to highlight the must-see places in the country. We want to use social media as a positive platform to educate the people on how beautiful and majestic the Philippines is. We think these millennials are the best ambassadresses of their provinces because they have firsthand experience of the culture and tradition of their hometown,” she said.

The 40 ladies who will compete for the Miss Millennial Philippines 2018 title are: Sharmaine Dela Cruz (Zamboanga), Mae Angela Miguel (Zambales), Maria Isabel Alves (Paranaque), Marela Glospeah Caro Juaman (South Cotabato), Ina Louise Abello (Palawan), Jaila Ragindin (Bataan), Kate Maureen Sunga (Guimaras), Denice Fritz Daligcon (Apayao), Danna Rose Socaoco (Misamis Oriental), EllenMay Otalla (Rizal), Verna RIcaella Franco (Tarlac), Kiezel Mellado (Sarangani), Trisha Aceret (Ilocos Norte), Shaira Marie Rona (Mandaluyong City) and Ma. Gienel Caling from Nueva Ecija.

Marissa Ruado (Masbate), Daphne Kyara Marie Algrame (Negros Oriental), Jennifer Lemaitre (Laguna), Jewel Palacat (Ilocos Sur), Shaila

Rebortera (Cebu), Merrielle Sarmiento (Oriental Mindoro), Femush Lyssa Maynes (Nueva Vizcaya), Elaiza Monica Mascarinas (Compostela Valley), Eloiza Canlas (Pampanga), Lesly Joy Sim (Quezon Province), Alyssa Angelica Dacuno (Samar), Trissia Aldave (Camarines Sur), Ivory Felix Calampinay (Malabon), Elisha Libres (Davao del Sur), Joanna Kalkschmidt (Capiz), Zane Anne Deza Parel (Isabela), Lady Justerinnie Santos (Bulacan).

Provinces that are sending their first Miss Millennial representatives are Batanes (Ma. Ellena Velasco), Aurora (Verny Abby Zabat), Bukidnon (Sunshine Gumbao), Abra (Chanel Mistyca Corpuz), Siquijor (Neriz Lantaca), Agusan del Sur (Judie Anne Castro), Iloilo (Demi Patria Jainga) and Jolo, Sulu (Nur Shaira).

This year’s grand prize winner, who will be determined by text and online votes, will take home a house and lot from Camella Homes, a brand new Montero Sport and P500,000.

“Eat Bulaga” will also choose one Miss Bayanihan Queen, the contestant who produced the best tourism campaign, and will award P1 million to fund her chosen local tourism project.

Catch “Miss Millennial Philippines 2018” at noontime from Mondays to Saturdays in “Eat Bulaga” only on GMA-7.