NAGA LANDSLIDE: Death toll rises to 42
As of Sunday morning (September 23), the Naga City police station has recorded at least 42 fatalities and nine survivors three days after a massive landslide that hit Sitio Sindulan, Barangay Tinaan last Thursday (September 20).
Authorities continue their search and retrieval operations in recovering bodies that are yet to be found.
Below are the names of some identified fatalities of the landslide:
1. Althea Siton, female, 4
2. Olivia Meneses Moral, female, 63
3. Annabel Lobiano, female, 40
4. Romeo Jabonilia, male, 40
5. Miss X
6. Mr. X
7. Francisco Yopac(Possible Identity) 60
8. Michael Versales, male, 16
9. Mark Laurence Campanilla, male, 3
10. Vianca Versales, female 19
11. Mr. X
12. Raul Gepuit, male, 47
13. Laura Capoy, female, 52
14. Baby girl Campanilla
15. Baby girl campanilla
16. Nina Siton
17. Crystal Jean Siton
18. Lauro Campanilla
19. Juanito Siton, male, 42
20. Emeliana Siton, 85
21. Unidentified
22. Jocelyn Siton
23. Unidentified
24. Aracelle Lobiano, female, 49
25. Lance Noah Lobiano, male, 7
26. Jemuel Campanilla, male, 12
27. Jazwel Campanilla, male, 8
28. Lemuel Campanilla, male, 33
29. Jenessa Campanilla, female, 32
30. Marcelina Campanilla, female, 52
31. Franz Laurence Campanilla, male, 10
32. Zeny Campanilla, female, 24
33. Lauro Campanilla, male, 55
34. Lexter Campanilla, male
35. Lauren “Oyen” Capoy, male
36. Baby Girl, 4 (wearing pink polka dot T-shirt)
37. Mrs. X, female, 50 (wearing black spaghetti shirt, pink stripes leggings)
38. Female child, 3-5 years old (wearing red short)
39. Leo Campanilla (possible identity, with colostomy bag)
40. Mr. X (found at Apo)
41. Susan Aguanta
42. Felipa Merly Baclaan, female, 54
