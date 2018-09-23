NAGA LANDSLIDE: Death toll rises to 42

As of Sunday morning (September 23), the Naga City police station has recorded at least 42 fatalities and nine survivors three days after a massive landslide that hit Sitio Sindulan, Barangay Tinaan last Thursday (September 20).

Authorities continue their search and retrieval operations in recovering bodies that are yet to be found.

Below are the names of some identified fatalities of the landslide:

1. Althea Siton, female, 4

2. Olivia Meneses Moral, female, 63

3. Annabel Lobiano, female, 40

4. Romeo Jabonilia, male, 40

5. Miss X

6. Mr. X

7. Francisco Yopac(Possible Identity) 60

8. Michael Versales, male, 16

9. Mark Laurence Campanilla, male, 3

10. Vianca Versales, female 19

11. Mr. X

12. Raul Gepuit, male, 47

13. Laura Capoy, female, 52

14. Baby girl Campanilla

15. Baby girl campanilla

16. Nina Siton

17. Crystal Jean Siton

18. Lauro Campanilla

19. Juanito Siton, male, 42

20. Emeliana Siton, 85

21. Unidentified

22. Jocelyn Siton

23. Unidentified

24. Aracelle Lobiano, female, 49

25. Lance Noah Lobiano, male, 7

26. Jemuel Campanilla, male, 12

27. Jazwel Campanilla, male, 8

28. Lemuel Campanilla, male, 33

29. Jenessa Campanilla, female, 32

30. Marcelina Campanilla, female, 52

31. Franz Laurence Campanilla, male, 10

32. Zeny Campanilla, female, 24

33. Lauro Campanilla, male, 55

34. Lexter Campanilla, male

35. Lauren “Oyen” Capoy, male

36. Baby Girl, 4 (wearing pink polka dot T-shirt)

37. Mrs. X, female, 50 (wearing black spaghetti shirt, pink stripes leggings)

38. Female child, 3-5 years old (wearing red short)

39. Leo Campanilla (possible identity, with colostomy bag)

40. Mr. X (found at Apo)

41. Susan Aguanta

42. Felipa Merly Baclaan, female, 54