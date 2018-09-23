Typhoon Paeng expected to enter PAR today

A typhoon is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Sunday noon (September 23).

Weather Specialist Romeo Aguirre of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) Mactan said the weather disturbance with an international name “Trami” will be named typhoon “Paeng” once it enters PAR.

The typhoon has maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of about 145 kph, moving west northwest towards extreme Northern Luzon.

As of 11 a.m. on Sunday, the weather disturbance is now 1,260 kilometers east of Central Luzon.

Aguirre, however, said the typhoon will not affect Cebu province, but will only intensify southwest monsoon or habagat.

He said the monsoon will bring isolated rainshowers and thunderstorm, usually in the afternoon or evening.

Typhoon Paeng is seen to exit PAR on Friday (September 28)