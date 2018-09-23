DFA monitoring situation in Iran after attack on military parade

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) started monitoring the situation in Iran after gunmen attacked a military parade on Saturday, killing at least 2r people and wounding more than 50 others.

According to a DFA statement, the Philippine Embassy in Tehran had started gathering more information on the attack, which that took place in the southern city of Ahvaz, 820 kilometers southwest of Tehran near the border with Iraq.

Ambassador Wilfredo Santos said gunmen wearing military uniforms staged the attack at around 9:00 a.m. local time.

According to the DFA website, there are a total of 1,184 Filipinos in Iran as of June 1, 2017.