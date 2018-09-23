NAGA LANDSLIDE: Rescuers to shift to retrieval operations

Due to the slim chance of finding survivors, the Incident Management Team in Sitio Sindulan, Barangay Tinaan, City of Naga is already planning to shift to search and retrieval operations.

On Sunday (September 23), the Office of Civil Defense in Central Visayas (OCD-7) has brought their life sensors, void detectors, and fiber optic cameras to find signs of life beneath the rubble.

The soil that covers the landslide area in Naga has gone as high as 15 meters.

The University of the Philippines-Cebu Central Visayas Center for Environmental Informatics (CENVI) and FireCheck team used the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) satellite map and Global Positioning System (GPS) devices to hasten the search for more houses covered in soil.

A search and rescue briefing is scheduled at 6 p.m. on Sunday.