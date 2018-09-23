USC, UC topple opponents in Cesafi juniors basketball

The University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters ran roughshod over the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildkittens, 64-45, in high school action of the 2018 Cesafi basketball tournament Sunday afternoon at the Cebu Coliseum.

Joshua Gellacone sparked UC’s breakaway as he piled up 16 points, eight rebounds, six steals and two assists. UC now has a 5-1 (win-loss) record.

Ice Blanco, the son of Cebuano basketball great Dondon Hontiveros, also posted solid numbers across the board with seven points, eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks.

In the first game, the University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors bested the Don Bosco Greywolves, 59-53, to bump their record to 3-1.

Allan Ruiz led the way for USC with 16 points.

Don Bosco’s horror season continued on its course as they fell to 0-6.