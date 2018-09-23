Coach guarantees top four finish for USJ-R

IF HIS PLAYERS remain “obedient” all throughout the season, University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) men’s volleyball team coach Heintjie Tomales is confident the Jaguars will be among the top four teams in the Cesafi volleyball competition.

Following perfectly the game plan of Tomales, the Jaguars logged their second win in the tournament yesterday, defeating the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, 25-21, 25-20, 25-19, at the University of San Carlos (USC) Gym.

“The team is very focused and they really took their time in attacking,” Tomales told Cebu Daily News. “When I gave them the instructions, they listened.”

Finishing second to Southwestern University (SWU) last year, USJ-R is off to a strong start, winning its first two games, the other being a four-set winner over the University of the Visayas last Sept. 15.

“I guarantee that they will be part of the top four teams again of this competition if they continue this obedience,” Tomales said of his team which has eight rookies. “I just expect [them] to [be] more mature after every game.”

Asked what is their edge over other teams, Tomales answered, “the thing that differ us and the others are our bravery whenever we are inside the court.”

The Cebu Institute of Technology- University (CIT-U) defeated University of the Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF), 25-22, 25-14, 25-13, while UV Lancers downed the Cebu Doctors’ University (CDU), 25-12, 25-6, 25-17 to complete the day’s Men’s Division matches.

In the women’s division, USPF won against UC, 25-14, 25-16, 25-15; and USC defeated CIT-U, 25-10, 25-9, 25-16.

In the girls’ division, USPF swept UC, 25-6, 25-10; Ateneo defeated CDU, 25-16, 26-24; and Southwestern University (SWU)- Phinma crushed Cebu Eastern College (CEC), 25-5, 25-8.

In the boys’ division, Ateneo won against CDU, 25-4, 25-10; Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) beat CIT-U, 25-18, 17-25, 25-21 while SWU-Phinma defeated UC, 23-25, 25-19, 29-27.

The Girls and Boys Division was played at the SWU-Phinma Gym.