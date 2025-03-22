Rainy weather expected across the PH on Saturday 

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will experience rainy weather on Saturday due to three weather systems, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

The northeast monsoon (amihan) will mainly affect Luzon.

Easterlies will prevail in several portions of Mindanao while the effects of shear line will be experienced in Visayas and Palawan.

“Patuloy pa rin po ang epekto ng may kalakasang northeast monsoon sa malaking bahagi ng Luzon,” weather specialist Benison Estareja said.

(The effects of a strong northeast monsoon continue to affect a large part of Luzon.)

“Magdadala ito ng bahagyang malamig pa ring temperatura at mahihinang ulan lalo na sa may eastern and southern portions,” he noted.

(It will bring slightly cold temperatures and light rains, especially in the eastern and southern portions.)

“Yung easterlies ay nagdadala po ng pag ulan sa malaking bahagi ng Mindanao,” he pointed out.

(The easterlies are bringing rain in most parts of Mindanao.)

“And over Palawan and Visayas, nagtatagpo ang amihan at easterlies kaya meron pa rin tayong namumuong shear line. Ito yung linya kung saan nagkakaroon tayo ng malalakas na pag ulan,” he added.

(Over Palawan and Visayas, the amihan and easterlies are converging. That is why we still have a shear line forming. This is the line where are having heavy rains.)

Estareja likewise reported that no low-pressure area or tropical cyclone was monitored inside and outside the country’s area of responsibility.

He added that no gale warning was raised in any of the country’s seaboards.

