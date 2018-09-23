Pagasa Mactan chief: Typhoon Paeng won’t affect Cebu

Although Typhoon Paeng will spare Cebu from its path, the whole province will still experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies and isolated rainshowers due to localized storms in the next few days.

Alfredo Quiblat Jr., Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) Mactan station chief, said, in a phone interview on Sunday, that the typhoon which is moving westward going to extreme northern Luzon, had no direct effect in Cebu.

But, Quiblat said, the province would be expected to experience thunderstorm that would bring heavy rains, particularly in the afternoon or evening.

Typhoon Paeng, which entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at around 2 p.m. Sunday, has a maximum sustained winds of 125 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of about 155 kph.

Quiblat said the typhoon had been moving westward going to extreme northern Luzon and might enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat with 40 to 50 kph winds.