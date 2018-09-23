78% of Filipinos OK Duterte’s antidrug drive — SWS

Malacañang on Sunday welcomed the ‘very good’ satisfaction rating on the administration’s war against drugs.

“We welcome the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey showing 78% satisfaction with the Administration’s campaign against illegal drugs,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

Roque was reacting to the most recent SWS poll results showing that 78 percent were satisfied with President Rodrigo Duterte’s antidrug campaign while only 13 percent were dissatisfied, for a net satisfaction rating of +65, which SWS classified as “very good.”

The palace official said the positive reaction of Filipinos to the government’s anti-drug war is “a testament that the drug war continues to enjoy the broad support of our people.”

He added that this was achieved despite the “efforts of the detractors and critics of the Administration to politicize the issue or discredit the campaign’s success.”

“Filipinos aspire for a crime-free society which can be realized by stopping the spread of criminality and fighting the scourge of drugs,” Roque said.

The Second Quarter 2018 survey, found almost 8 out of 10 Filipinos satisfied with the administration’s campaign against illegal drugs.

The survey showed that 78% were satisfied while 13% were dissatisfied. Nine percent were undecided.

Net satisfaction in Mindanao was the highest with a +84 rating which SWS classified as “excellent.” It increased by three points from a +81 rating in March 2018.

Meanwhile, the net satisfaction in Visayas was the lowest with a 12-point decrease from a +69 rating in March 2018 to a +57 satisfaction rate in June 2018.

In Metro Manila, the net rating for the administration’s war on drugs remained at “very good” with a +67 satisfaction rate, two points higher than the previous period.

The net satisfaction also remained “very good” in Balance Luzon with a five-point increase from a +53 rating to a +58.

The survey was conducted from June 27-30, 2018 using face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults nationwide with a margin of error of plus or minus 3%.

The margin of error for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao was plus or minus 6.