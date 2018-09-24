Typhoon Paeng won’t affect Cebu — Pagasa

Typhoon Paeng, which entered the country on Sunday, would not affect Cebu, but the whole province would still be expected to experience isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms in the next few days.

Alfredo Quiblat Jr, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) Mactan station chief, told Cebu Daily News in a phone interview that the Typhoon Paeng, which had been moving westward going to extreme northern Luzon, had no direct effect in Cebu, but the whole province would be expected to experience thunderstorms that would bring heavy rains in the afternoons or evenings in the next few days.

“Mo-monitor lang ta permi sa panahon ug dili mokumpyansa (We should continue to monitor the weather and not to be complacent about it),” Quiblat said.

Typhoon Paeng, which entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) last Sunday, has a maximum sustained winds of 125 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of about 155 kph.

Quiblat said the typhoon had been moving westward to northern Luzon and might enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat with 40 to 50 kph.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, Paeng was spotted at 1,290 km east of Tuguegarao City in Cagayan.