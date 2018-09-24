THE CANDIDATE

Carneah Basmayor

Age: 19

Town: Santander

Course: Mass Communication (University of San Jose-Recoletos)

Titles: Ms. CAS 2017, Miss City of Talisay Culture 2016, and Miss Campus Face 2015 1st runner-up

UNLIKE other candidates, Carneah Basmayor did not submit her own application for Binibining Cebu 2018 herself.

It was her sister, a fan of beauty pageants, who did it for her.

Representing Santander, a town located at the most southern tip of Cebu province, she learning more about its history and culture.

“Santander was originally called Tañong but during the Spanish settlement it was renamed to Santander after a city in the northern coast of Spain,” she said.

The waters of Santander is a rich fishing ground and most of the people depend on the sea for their livelihood.

The town celebrates Tostado Festival in April during its annual fiesta celebration in honor of its patron Saint Gabriel Archangel.

“Tostado” is a local cookie made of sugar, flour, eggs, baking soda, and shortening.

Shaznay Corres

Age: 19

Town: San Remigio

Course: Tourism Management (University of San Carlos)

Titles: Dinagat Festival Queen 2017, Ms. Masbate Bikini Princess 2016, Ms. Shots 2016, Ms. Guihulngan 2016 1st runner-up, Ms. SBE 2016 first runner-up, and Ms. Gaisano 2015 1st runner-up

”BINIBINING Cebu is a prestigious pageant and it is an honor to be one of the candidates. It is really nerve-wracking since they have more experience than me but for me I will have fun, enjoy, and do my very best.” This is what Shaznay Cortes has to say about her joining the pageant.

She represents San Remigio, which is known soon feature activities such as kayaking, diving, and boat fishing.

Aside from its hospitable people, the town is also known for its white sand beaches and relaxing view of the sunset.