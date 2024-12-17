RGC brings Tiktok to Cebu: Insights and learnings for MSME’s

On December 9, 2024, The Republiq Group of Companies (RGC), in partnership with TikTok, Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Department of Trade and Industry – Central Visayas, hosted a TikTok shop seminar and consultation directed to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) for a chance to learn about building a TikTok Shop, market insights and trends, sales strategies, real-life ecommerce stories.

Unlike traditional e-commerce spaces, TikTok Shop feeds on content. TikTok users not only see products but also experience them through creative and engaging videos, making it easier for businesses to convert views into purchases.

The event ‘RGC Brings TikTok to Cebu‘ aimed to empower local entrepreneurs and provide them with the tools and knowledge needed to thrive in the rapidly growing digital marketplace.

TikTok Shop: A game-changer for MSME’s

According to TikTok PH the platform’s ability to shorten the consumer journey from discovery to purchase is what makes it unique. With over 325 million monthly users globally and an average usage time of 1.5 hours per day, TikTok offers unmatched engagement and visibility for businesses. For MSMEs, this means an opportunity to scale rapidly and compete effectively.

According to Maria Elena Arbon, DTI Region 7 Regional Director, Tiktok Shop is a great tool to advance the knowledge and skills of MSMEs in the region. “The priority is really MSMEs, and it is a great platform for marketing,” said Arbon. TikTok Shop, a key feature of the platform, is designed to empower MSMEs to leverage tools and strategies that can transform their online presence. Through TikTok Shop, content becomes a direct driver of sales, offering a unique way for businesses to showcase products, engage customers, and dominate in markets often saturated by larger brands.

From food products to personal care items, MSMEs in various industries can tap into TikTok’s vast user base to reach potential customers. TikTok campaigns such as “Buy Local” and seasonal sales events like 11-11 and 12-12 create additional opportunities for businesses to gain traction. Affiliate marketing further strengthens these efforts, enabling MSMEs to collaborate with content creators who can amplify their reach.

Strategies for Success on TikTok

During the event, renowned speakers shared secrets to maximize success on TikTok Shop, emphasizing the importance of businesses prioritizing content creation and campaigns. Key strategies include:

Hero SKU Strategy: Products with consistent sales can grow exponentially through targeted promotions and quality content.

Content Creatives: Outsourcing content creation to TikTok influencers and remixing existing videos can extend the lifespan of marketing campaigns.

Live Shopping Ads: With 100+ hours of live streaming per month or a minimum of 3 hours of live streaming daily, businesses can dramatically accelerate their sales growth.

Product Bundling: This approach maximizes the potential of hero products, extending the product life and making them more appealing to customers.

Insights from industry leaders



The event brought together prominent figures, including Bryan Yap of Republiq Group of Companies, Mark Anthony Ynoc of the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Maria Elena Arbon of DTI Region 7. Chay Mondejar-Saputil, Head of Agency at TikTok PH, Zhi Wei Sok, PH Country Lead for Global Business Solutions and other TikTok representatives also shared insights into how MSMEs can leverage the platform.

According to Jay Yuvallos, President of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), supporting TikTok initiatives aligns with CCCI’s vision of fostering global competitiveness. “If you expand your business and employ more people, Cebu becomes a better place,” said Yuvallos. This vision is rooted in a belief that access to global markets and e-commerce platforms like TikTok can uplift the local economy through empowering MSMEs.

Bryan Yap, CEO of Republiq Group of Companies, as a certified TikTok partner agency, highlights how digital agencies play a pivotal role in helping MSMEs navigate TikTok’s ecosystem. With a talented team of 70 creatives and a studio dedicated to producing hyper-localized content, RGC provides end-to-end solutions, from content creation to influencer collaborations.

Adding to the insights was Dimples Romana’s talk on her experience as an entrepreneur and an app user. She highlights the importance of balancing off the very core of one’s company and its adjustment to the rapidly evolving technology, emphasizing the importance of being authentic to one’s self even while being on the app. “The best way to thrive on Tiktok is to be yourself. Understand yourself best and work around the leverages of who you are and what you are best at,” said Romana.